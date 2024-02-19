1 dead after workplace incident at Irving Shipyard in Halifax

One person is dead after a workplace incident at the Irving Halifax Shipyard on Monday.

Irving Shipbuilding spokesperson Mel Schori confirmed the death, but did not provide any details about what happened.

The company cancelled work shifts for the day.

Labour Department spokesperson Monica MacLean said an investigation is underway, but did not provide any specifics about what happened.

Unifor spokesperson Jennifer Murray said the union is working with the Labour Department, the police and Irving as the investigation continues.

