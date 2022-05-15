Workplace accident at Michelin plant in Waterville leaves 1 person dead
One person is dead after a workplace accident on Wednesday at the Michelin tire plant in Waterville, N.S.
Stop-work order has been issued for the equipment involved in the accident
One person is dead after a workplace accident on Wednesday at the Michelin tire plant in Waterville, N.S.
In a statement, the Labour Department said a stop-work order has been issued for the equipment involved in the accident and will remain in place as the investigation continues.
The department said it cannot provide details of what happened because of the investigation.
Michelin has not replied to a CBC News request for comment.
MORE TOP STORIES