Nova Scotia

Workplace accident at Michelin plant in Waterville leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead after a workplace accident on Wednesday at the Michelin tire plant in Waterville, N.S.

Stop-work order has been issued for the equipment involved in the accident

CBC News ·
A photo from 2016 shows a Michelin worker at a plant in France. (Jean-Sebastien Evrard/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, the Labour Department said a stop-work order has been issued for the equipment involved in the accident and will remain in place as the investigation continues.

The department said it cannot provide details of what happened because of the investigation.

Michelin has not replied to a CBC News request for comment.

