Province eases restrictions for some people who leave N.S. for work

The rules are changing for Nova Scotians with jobs outside the province.

Those with work that takes them from home for set periods of time, such as oil work in Alberta, will no longer have to self-isolate upon return.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, has permitted those people to interact freely with family members once get home. But they will not be free to socialize with friends or got out to eat until they have been home and healthy for at least two weeks.

The Department of Health issued a news release outlining the easing of the COVID-19 rules Friday afternoon

Among activities now permitted by rotational workers are:

interacting with people who live in their household.

spending time outside on their own property.

going for a drive.

going for a walk, run, hike, bike or ATV ride for exercise and recreation off their property.

visiting a park, beach or other outdoor public space.

spending time at their cabin or vacation home.

dropping off and picking up household members at school, work or recreational activities without getting out of the vehicle.

no-contact grocery pickup, or other items purchased online, without getting out of the vehicle

attending a drive-in theatre without getting out of the vehicle

going through a drive-thru, possibly at restaurant or bank

Starting Monday, those workers will also be allowed to go to medical or dental appointments or to visit an optometrist.

Workers are still not allowed to enter public places, attend gatherings or visit people outside the household until they've been home two weeks.

"While self-isolation is important, we know it isn't always easy, particularly for those who travel back and forth from Nova Scotia to other parts of Canada to work," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a government release. "These Nova Scotians play a vital role in our communities and our economy.

"We want to ensure that the self-isolation requirement does not negatively impact the health, well-being and family lives of rotational workers, so we are making changes."

