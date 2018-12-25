Worker injured at Halifax's Irving Shipyard has died

A worker who was injured at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax on Tuesday has died.

MacKinnon and Olding, a marine industrial contractor based in Dartmouth, confirmed on Sunday in a press release that one of its employees, 40-year-old Trevor O'Neil, had died.

Last week, Halifax Regional Police said the worker fell after being struck. A spokesperson for the shipyard said it happened while he was servicing a piece of the contractor's equipment.

On Sunday, MacKinnon and Olding said it has launched an investigation into the "accident" and is co-operating with other investigations underway by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, as well as Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

"At this time we are doing everything necessary to care for his family, loved ones and our employee," Scott MacKinnon, vice-president of MacKinnon and Olding, said in a statement.

Members of Unifor, the union that represents most Irving employees, have been raising funds for O'Neil's family.

It is with very heavy hearts to hear that Trevor O'Neil passed away last night. Unifor Local 1 would like to extend our deepest sympathy, and prayers for the O'Neil family at this difficult time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brokenheart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brokenheart</a> <a href="https://t.co/qlJPRF0EYy">pic.twitter.com/qlJPRF0EYy</a> —@UniforLocal1

