Worker injured at Irving Shipyard in Halifax

Irving Shipbuilding has started an investigation after a contractor's employee was injured at its shipyard in Halifax.

A spokesperson for the shipyard said the injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday while the worker was servicing a piece of the contractor's equipment.

The employee was taken to hospital by paramedics.

In addition to its own investigation, Irving said it is co-operating with one conducted by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee and the employee's family," Irving Shipyard said in a statement.