Work set to begin this month on new NSCC Marconi Campus in Sydney

Construction is expected to begin later this month on a new NSCC Marconi Campus in Sydney, N.S.

The province plans to move the campus to Sydney's waterfront from the existing location beside Cape Breton University, saying the location in Sydney's core will attract more students from across the province.

Derek Mombourquette, the MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, said it could spark and economic boom in the area.

"This is something the community has been advocating for years and we're all very excited here in Sydney to see the construction start and the eventual opening," Mombourquette said.

Mombourquette said the province paid $18 million for detailed plans and to buy the land.

The new campus is expected to open in September 2024.

