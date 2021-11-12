Community centre in southwest N.S. pleads not guilty to COVID-19 violation

A community centre in southwest Nova Scotia has pleaded not guilty to violating COVID-19 health protocols.

The plea was entered Thursday morning at the provincial court in Shelburne, N.S.

The Woods Harbour Community Centre is located between Barrington Passage and West Pubnico. The RCMP fined the organization in November in connection with a craft sale that was set up at the hall in October.

Community members had called the police with concerns about violations of public health restrictions.

According to the RCMP, people were not wearing masks and no one was asking for proof of vaccination. A ticket was issued with a fine for $11,622.50.

A trial has been scheduled for April 28.

