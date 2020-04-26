Weapons complaint leads to temporary lockdown of 4 Dartmouth schools

Four schools in the Woodlawn area of Dartmouth, N.S., went into lockdown Monday morning while police responded to a weapons complaint nearby.

Halifax Regional Police contacted the schools at 11:40 a.m. and requested they go into hold and secure mode, said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

Hold and secure means access in and out of the building is restricted.

The affected schools were Bel Ayr Elementary, Mount Edward Elementary, Eric Graves Memorial Junior High and Prince Andrew High School.

The schools were locked down for one hour until they were notified by police that the situation had been resolved.

A spokesperson for the police said nothing was found, but declined to give further details.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the schools kept families updated during and after the lockdown.

MORE TOP STORIES