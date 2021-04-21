Women's world hockey championship in N.S. cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) women's world championship due to be held in Nova Scotia has been cancelled for the second time.

The IIHF and Hockey Canada announced Wednesday that they received confirmation from the provincial government of Nova Scotia that the championship in Halifax and Truro will be cancelled due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

The championship was called off a day before participating countries were to set to arrive and begin quarantine.

"This is very disappointing news to receive with just a few weeks until the tournament was to begin," IIHF President René Fasel said in a release.

"We strongly believe that we had the adequate safety measures in place to protect players, officials, spectators, and all residents in Halifax and Truro, based on the IIHF and Hockey Canada's experiences from hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton."

Nova Scotia imposed travel restrictions Tuesday barring travellers from outside the province, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador from entering unless travel is essential or they're permanent residents of Nova Scotia.

The 2020 championship in Nova Scotia was cancelled because of the global pandemic.

The 2021 tournament was scheduled for April 7-17, but then pushed back in hopes the situation would improve.

Both the IIHF and Hockey Canada have pledged to work toward finding new dates for the tournament, with the goal of hosting the event in the summer of 2021.

The women's world hockey championship scheduled for Halifax and Truro, N.S. in May has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Jussi Nukari/AFP via Getty Images)

Hockey Canada said it supports the decision. Despite not being able to host the event in Nova Scotia, it remains committed to hosting the Women's World Championship this year.

"We will explore all options to host the event in the coming months, if it is deemed safe to do so," said Hockey Canada President Tom Renney in a statement.

Case numbers of the virus have been rising in N.S. over the past couple of weeks, with nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, bringing the total active caseload to 68.

Players were set to come from across Canada as well as the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Russia, Switzerland and the United States for the tournament running May 6-16.

