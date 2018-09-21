Women reunite for 50th anniversary of nursing graduation

They met five years before the IWK Health Centre opened.

But on Friday, 18 women gathered at the hospital to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their nursing graduation.

"I wouldn't have missed it," said Ann Morrow Marchese, who arrived from Maine. "We were a small class, we were a tight-knit class. It's just wonderful."

Ann Morrow Marchese worked at the IWK for 20 years before moving to Maine. She was emotional as she visited with her old friends. (CBC)

Since their graduation from the Halifax Children's Hospital, the class of 1968 has held reunions every five years.

Back then, they were placed in a dorm on South Street. It closed down so construction could begin on the IWK, so the women were moved to the 12th floor of the new Park Victoria high-rise.

Den mothers and curfews

There were strict rules, including a curfew.

"We had so many 9 o'clock passes, so many overnight passes," said Morrow Marchese.

"They had a special key, you couldn't get on the floor," laughed Isobel MacPherson. "They had den mothers there to protect us, keep all the boys away."

MacPherson shared her apartment with six others. She slept in the living room and she still considers her roommates her best friends.

It was up to their instructors to make sure they were behaving in an appropriate manner.

Claudette Sapp was just two years older than her students at the time. She used to have to check their rooms and make sure they were spotless.

Instructor Claudette Sapp was only two years older than her students in the class of 1968. (CBC)

Sapp says she was overjoyed when she was asked to participate in the anniversary.

"I was just thrilled that they remembered me and they wanted me and the others to come," she said.

She talked about how she was privy to the IWK plans when they were just concepts. She was put off by some of the "lavish" proposals for the new hospital, which included a fish tank.

"I thought that fish tank there was grossly ridiculous expense in a place like this, but there you go, it's beautiful and the kids love it," she joked.

While only a few of the classmates stayed in Halifax, many stayed in nursing for decades.

MacPherson still offers flu vaccine clinics at the IWK.

Some of her friends, including Sapp, hadn't returned since they left five decades ago.

Morrow Marchese still refers to the hospital when offering advice back home in Maine.

"I think the IWK is a world renowned hospital and I think it's an amazing place today."

While MacPerson says this will likely be their last organized reunion, she says the women will always stay in touch.

"We've been friends for such a long time now, and as you get older, your friends are more valuable to you."

