Women charged for non-essential travel outside their municipalities

Two Nova Scotia women have been charged for non-essential travel outside the municipality where they reside.

Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 in Musquodoboit Harbour at 8 a.m. Friday for an alleged traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman from Indian Brook, and her passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Millbrook, were charged under the Health Protection Act, which states individuals can only travel within their own municipality.

Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in fines between $500 and $10,000.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in the province were introduced on April 27.

MORE TOP STORIES