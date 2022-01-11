Woman in crosswalk struck by Halifax Transit bus mirror

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus mirror in Dartmouth.

According to a police news release, the 31-year-old woman was in a marked crosswalk crossing Windmill Road from Ralston Avenue to Seapoint Road at around 5:30 p.m. AT when the incident occurred.

The bus driver was making a left turn from Seapoint Road onto Windmill Road when the bus struck the woman with its mirror.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

