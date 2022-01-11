Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Woman in crosswalk struck by Halifax Transit bus mirror

The woman was struck while crossing a road in Dartmouth on Monday, said police.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Police say the woman was struck by the bus at 5:30 p.m. local time Monday. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus mirror in Dartmouth.

According to a police news release, the 31-year-old woman was in a marked crosswalk crossing Windmill Road from Ralston Avenue to Seapoint Road at around 5:30 p.m. AT when the incident occurred. 

The bus driver was making a left turn from Seapoint Road onto Windmill Road when the bus struck the woman with its mirror.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now