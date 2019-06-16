Four people in police custody after woman stabbed early Sunday morning

Halifax police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Sunday morning on Kempt Road.

The victim, 25, is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They have released few details about the incident and it is not clear exactly what happened.

Officers were called to an altercation between vehicles and pedestrians in a McDonald's parking lot at around 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release Sunday morning.

A short time later, the woman showed up at the QEII Health Sciences Centre with stab wounds.

Police say there was also another disturbance at a business in the 3200 block of Kempt Road, but did not say what kind of disturbance or if the two were connected.

Two men and two women were taken into police custody. It is not known if charges will be laid.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

