Woman shot through window in south-end Halifax

A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot through the window of a home in south-end Halifax on Monday night.

Police were called to the scene at the 5000 block of Tower Terrace around 7:30 p.m., responding to a weapons complaint.

In a news release, police said the woman was "struck with a bullet, that was fired through a window, from outside the residence."

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

Halifax Regional Police are looking for more information about what happened. They can be reached at 902-490-5020 and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

