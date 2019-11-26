Woman shot through window in south-end Halifax
Halifax Regional Police say a woman has been hospitalized with injuries described as non life-threatening after she was shot through a window on Tower Terrace Monday evening.
A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot through the window of a home in south-end Halifax on Monday night.
Police were called to the scene at the 5000 block of Tower Terrace around 7:30 p.m., responding to a weapons complaint.
In a news release, police said the woman was "struck with a bullet, that was fired through a window, from outside the residence."
The woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Halifax Regional Police are looking for more information about what happened. They can be reached at 902-490-5020 and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
