Woman, 27, injured early Sunday in shooting in Dartmouth

A 27-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dartmouth on Sunday, according to a release from Halifax Regional Police.

According to the release, police responded to a report of a shooting in the Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive area of Dartmouth at around 5:30 a.m. They found the injured woman when they arrived.

Some traffic had to be diverted in the area while police investigated. The roads have since reopened.

Police do not believe the shooting is random, the release states. A subsequent release at 12:20 p.m. said there is no threat to public safety.

Police are looking for information related to the shooting. They can be reached at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

