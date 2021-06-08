Police search for suspect in Dartmouth robbery that leaves woman with serious injuries

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman at knifepoint on Waterside Terrace in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday evening, cutting her hand in the process.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that a woman was walking in the area of Waterside Terrace in Portland Hills around 6 p.m. AT when she was approached by a man who had a knife.

The man demanded the woman give him her belongings. He then cut her hand and ran away.

Based on information from possible witnesses, police said they initially thought the suspect might have escaped in a raft across nearby Morris Lake.

With help from Halifax Fire, police searched the lake area. But then, based on further evidence, police said they came to believe the person on the raft was not the suspect.

They believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle, and are still searching for him.

The victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is being treated at hospital.

Description of suspect

Police describe the suspect as a Black man 5-5 to 5-7, who was wearing red track pants and a black hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip online or using the P3 Tips App.

