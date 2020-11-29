Woman sent to hospital after stabbing in Dartmouth

Police are investigating an assault with a weapon after a woman was stabbed at a residence in Dartmouth early Sunday.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a residence on Canso Lane around 7:10 a.m.

There, they found a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police remained at the scene Sunday morning. The release said the matter is in the early stages in the investigation and there are limited details available at this time.

It said there is no ongoing threat or concern to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES