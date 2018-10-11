Woman searches for the first responders who saved her life 29 years ago

Lisa Richard says she'll always be thankful to the people who saved her life nearly 29 years ago, the night the car she was in hit a moose in northern New Brunswick.

But the Halifax woman doesn't know who they are.

Originally from New Brunswick, Richard was 18 and a student at university in Fredericton when on Nov. 10, 1989, she was travelling home with friends in a car on a road between Bathurst and Miramichi.

She was a passenger and remembers bending down to pick up a cassette from the floor, but nothing of the crash.

"My friends that were in the car thought I had already died," Richard told CBC's Maritime Noon. "I was unresponsive, I was crushed in the car, I wasn't moving. They thought I was dead."

Paramedics took her to a hospital in Bathurst. She was unconscious for a few days and doesn't remember much about that night. She underwent facial reconstruction surgery and suffered injuries to her neck and jaw.

Hundreds of leads

After receiving treatment from a chiropractor, she later decided to go into the profession.

"There's so many things that have happened since then that I'm just so grateful for," Richard says.

Now she says she wants to find the people who saved her life and thank them in person.

Richard, who is also a Halifax-based musician, recently released a song inspired by what happened that night, called Uniform. She says she's received hundreds of leads on the identities of the first responders, but she hasn't turned up any answers yet.

But she's hopeful she'll be able to find them.

"It's going to be amazing. I'm really looking forward to sharing with them what I've been able to do and many people's lives they've affected afterwards."

Richard is inviting anyone with any ideas of who the first responders may be to contact her on her Facebook page.

With files from Maritime Noon

