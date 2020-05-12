RCMP officer pulls woman from chilly Mersey River after truck crash

A 59-year-old woman is expected to make a full recovery after police rescued her from a submerged vehicle on Sunday, according to a news release.

Queens District RCMP were called at 10:20 a.m. after a pickup truck drove off Highway 8 into the Mersey River near Milton, N.S.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was able to swim to shore. However, the passenger could not make it to shore and had difficulty keeping her head out of the water.

RCMP officers, EHS and the volunteer fire department quickly determined the woman's condition was worsening due to the cold water.

A member of the RCMP tied a rope around his waist and secured it on shore with the help of the other first responders. He then swam out to the woman using a paddleboard from a nearby residence.

The officer and the woman were both pulled safely to shore.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE TOP STORIES