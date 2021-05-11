Woman's probe into brother's workplace death yields 500 pages of documents but no answers

A Nova Scotia woman's quest for answers in the workplace death of her brother resulted in more than 500 pages of government emails, but no further clarity about the ongoing investigation.

Andrew Gnazdowsky drowned in October 2020 while doing survey work at the Marshall Falls Reservoir in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Almost immediately after his death, his older sister, Nicole Gnazdowsky, started looking for answers. She sent questions to Lena Diab, then minister of labour, and engaged in a long exchange of emails, meetings and phone calls with senior staff in that department. She also reached out to the premier, Iain Rankin, who is her MLA.

When Gnazdowsky didn't get the answers she was seeking, she set out to learn what the government was saying about her brother's case behind the scenes. On Monday, she received the massive file that was the result of her freedom of information request.

The email chains over several months show her quest was discussed at the highest levels, including with senior Rankin aides. In many cases, the exact contents of those discussions are redacted so the disclosure file contains page after page of blank spaces.

Gnazdowsky matter 'out of hand'

When CBC News reporter Elizabeth McMillan approached the Labour Department last spring for reaction to Gnazdowsky's questions, her query touched off a flurry of email exchanges involving senior government communications advisers.

But while McMillan's questions are included in the documents disclosed to Gnazdowsky, the discussions on how to respond were redacted, other than to decline McMillan's request for an interview.

McMillan's story on the case was widely shared in the department. The day after it was published, a senior department official, Scott Burbridge, described Gnazdowsky's actions as a "hostile attack."

"This is a request for a meeting to discuss a matter that has gotten out of hand relative to a hostile individual who has initiated a now public attack, both personal and professional," Burbridge wrote.

Deputy minister apologizes

As the matter dragged on, Gnazdowsky's frustration and anger became more apparent.

In a May email to Duff Montgomerie, deputy minister of labour, and Christine Penney, the senior executive director of the department's safety branch, Gnazdowsky wrote: "I also want you both to know that the face-to-face meeting was vile. CBC only scratched the surface with yesterday's article about the plethora of issues in your department."

Andrew Gnazdowsky graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 2017. (Submitted by Nicole Gnazdowsky)

Gnazdowsky accused Montgomerie of smirking and not paying attention during the meeting, which prompted an apology from the deputy minister.

"We sincerely apologize if you perceived our meeting as not demonstrating the empathy, compassion and caring you deserve," he wrote in his email.

"I wish I could find the right words to clearly convey how deeply saddened my team and I are by the tragic loss of your brother that occurred at his workplace."

Discussions about investigator redacted

But when it came to questions about when the department would complete its investigation and whether it would lead to charges, Gnazdowsky is still waiting for answers.

She raised questions about the original investigator assigned to her brother's case, noting the woman could be in a conflict of interest because she used to work for Nova Scotia Power's parent company, Emera. The utility owns the reservoir where Andrew Gnazdowsky drowned.

The department discussed Nicole Gnazdowsky's concerns, but those discussions were redacted from the emails she received. The investigator was eventually replaced, although the file doesn't reveal whether that was a result of Gnazdowsky's questions.

Told not to contact department staff

On Tuesday, Gnazdowsky received an email saying she is no longer to contact staff with the Department of Labour.

"Your communication with [department] staff has become inappropriate, abusive and disrespectful," wrote Lora MacEachern, the associate deputy minister of justice.

"You were advised that any threatening, disrespectful, or harmful conduct in your dealings with staff members would not be tolerated."

MacEachern advised Gnazdowsky that she and her family would continue to receive monthly written updates on her brother's case.

Gnazdowsky said in an interview that she is not giving up.

"This is my little brother. I have to live every single day of my life now without the one person that I always thought I would have," she told CBC News.

"And so if they think that this is going to go away, they're very wrong."

MORE TOP STORIES