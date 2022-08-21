Woman with mental health struggles feels let down by N.S. health system

An Indigenous woman in Nova Scotia is speaking out about her two-year struggle to get help for her mental health issues.

Jasmine Cox, who has been diagnosed with PTSD, depression, anxiety, borderline personality disorder and ADHD, says her condition has deteriorated since moving from Alberta.

Even though she has been admitted to a mental health ward in hospital twice since the move, the 28-year-old says she still has not received the care to properly manage her illness in the community.

"I'm basically in crisis and I feel like I don't have the support," she said.

Cox is from a First Nation in Alberta. She moved to Nova Scotia in March 2020 to be closer to her partner's family.

'My life hasn't been the same'

Things started poorly. She recalls the first doctor she saw recommended she stop taking medications that had been working well until then.

"Once I was off the final medication, I went into a deep depression to the point where I was sleeping all the time and suicidal," Cox said.

About a month later she went to the emergency room and ended up in a mental health unit for about two weeks.

"Basically, since then, my life hasn't been the same," she said.

Cox was put back on medications and has been assessed by three psychiatrists, but she said she has never had a constant connection to medical professionals.

She said that sense of connection was something that provided stability when she lived in Alberta.

"When I was in a crisis in Calgary, I was admitted to hospital, and as soon as I got out they had a care team, social worker, psychiatrist, therapist, and they were seeing me on a regular basis getting me stable and working with them."

Cox's partner, Donovin DeCoste, has been by her side trying to help, but has become disheartened trying to navigate the system.

"I've had enough," DeCoste said. "She is not the only one in this situation. People I have known have had no help or they have felt like they are not being listened to."

He said he feels good to be back in Nova Scotia, but he has spent a lot of time trying to help his partner get healthy. Other things have had to be put on hold.

"I want to see my partner smile again," he said.

'I want to get them connected to the right resource'

Matt White, the director for the mental health and addictions program and the program leader for acute care and crisis support in the Nova Scotia health authority's central zone, said it was hard to comment without knowing specifics.

But White said the file raised concerns.

"My first gut instinct is please give them my phone number because I want to hear about it and I want to talk to them and I want to get them connected to the right resource," White said.

"Matching an individual with the right resources is something that we're always striving for as a system."

Cox is now exploring possible options to get help, including private care and Indigenous healing facilities.

"I feel like I'm about to break and I'm trying to keep myself together until I'm in care."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

This guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health outlines how to talk about suicide with someone you're worried about.

