Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Hants County

A 28-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Newport Corner on Wednesday.

RCMP and emergency response services responded to the accident on Highway 215 around 5 p.m. They located a small passenger vehicle overturned on the side of the road.

The Porters Lake woman was the driver and the only person in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed to traffic while an RCMP collision analyst surveyed the scene. The highway has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is continuing

