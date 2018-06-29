Woman killed in crash involving dump truck on Louisbourg Highway

A woman died Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision on the Louisbourg Highway, Highway 22, near Morrison Road, located about eight kilometres southeast of Sydney.

The crash involved a vehicle, which the woman was driving, and dump truck. Cape Breton Regional Police, fire and paramedics responded at around 2:50 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the woman's name, pending notification of her next of kin.

The man driving the dump truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 22 near Morrison Road. (Google Maps)

A portion of Highway 22 was closed for eight hours.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

This was the second death on Nova Scotia highways on Thursday. A 60-year-old Colchester County man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on Highway 102 near the Millbrook First Nation exit.

