Woman, 67, killed in Colchester County house fire

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Colchester County are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman.

According to a police news release, the home on Salmon River Road was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived early Sunday morning.

It wasn't until the fire was extinguished that the woman was found. She could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but determining the cause will be extremely difficult.

"The home itself is likely going to be knocked down," Marshall said Monday.

"The structural integrity is so poor inside the home that it would be hazardous to put anybody inside to try to determine, physically, where the ignition point would have been, so we don't have any further information right now on where exactly in the home the fire would have started."

