Nova Scotia

Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Lake Echo

RCMP say a 47-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a Friday night stabbing at a residence in Lake Echo, N.S. Police said the stabbing, which they do not believe to be random, happened at a residence on Bumpy Lane.

RCMP say incident happened Friday night, but they were only called to scene Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·

In a statement, RCMP say police and paramedics responded to a call on Saturday around 2 p.m. AT.

Police say the stabbing, which they do not believe to be random, happened at a residence on Bumpy Lane.

They ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or through Crime Stoppers.

