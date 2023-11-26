Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Lake Echo

RCMP say a 47-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Friday night at a residence in Lake Echo, N.S.

In a statement, RCMP say police and paramedics responded to a call on Saturday around 2 p.m. AT.

Police say the stabbing, which they do not believe to be random, happened at a residence on Bumpy Lane.

They ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or through Crime Stoppers.

