Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Lake Echo
RCMP say a 47-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a Friday night stabbing at a residence in Lake Echo, N.S. Police said the stabbing, which they do not believe to be random, happened at a residence on Bumpy Lane.
RCMP say incident happened Friday night, but they were only called to scene Saturday afternoon
RCMP say a 47-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Friday night at a residence in Lake Echo, N.S.
In a statement, RCMP say police and paramedics responded to a call on Saturday around 2 p.m. AT.
Police say the stabbing, which they do not believe to be random, happened at a residence on Bumpy Lane.
They ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or through Crime Stoppers.
