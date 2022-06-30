Woman taken to hospital after serious crash near Pictou
A 21-year old Halifax woman is in hospital after a serious crash in Pictou County. RCMP said in a press release officers along with members of the fire department and emergency health services were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a single vehicle collision on Meadowville Station Rd. in Toney River, N.S.
21-year-old Halifax woman was the passenger in a single-vehicle crash
A 21-year old Halifax woman is in hospital after a serious crash in Pictou County.
RCMP said officers and members of the fire department and emergency health services were called at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle collision on Meadowville Station Road in Toney River, N.S.
First responders found the car significantly damaged off the road in a ditch, according to the RCMP news release.
The driver, a 22-year-old Pictou man, suffered minor injuries.
A RCMP collision re-constructionist was called to the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
