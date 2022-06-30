Woman taken to hospital after serious crash near Pictou

A 21-year old Halifax woman is in hospital after a serious crash in Pictou County.



RCMP said officers and members of the fire department and emergency health services were called at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle collision on Meadowville Station Road in Toney River, N.S.

First responders found the car significantly damaged off the road in a ditch, according to the RCMP news release.

The driver, a 22-year-old Pictou man, suffered minor injuries.

A RCMP collision re-constructionist was called to the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

