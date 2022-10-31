Police say home secured after woman says she was held hostage

Halifax Police say three people have been taken into custody after a woman reported she was being held against her will at a home just southwest of Halifax.

Authorities said in a news release on Sunday they responded to a call about a woman who had run into the woods near Brunt Road in Harrietsfield at 4:25 p.m.

The woman told police she had been held at a home in the area.

After searching, officers found the home on Prestige Court, where three people were safely taken into custody.

Police say they've secured the residence while they wait for a search warrant.

The investigation continues.

