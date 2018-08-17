Woman frustrated in efforts to obtain reliable telephone service

After a year of repeated efforts, 63-year-old Gail Dyer still doesn't have a reliable way to call 911 from her rural Nova Scotia home in the event of an emergency.

Dyer moved to Port Lorne, Annapolis County, a year ago. While she has a cellphone, she says the reception is poor.

She was told she couldn't get a landline and her internet isn't strong enough to support an internet phone.

"If I fell down my stairs, there I am, and I have no way of reaching anybody for help," she said. "I can't even call my neighbour to come and help. This causes me a bit of a concern as I'm not getting younger, I'm only getting older.

"Right now my health is good so I'm not too worried about it. But I know my father had heart problems at my age and I just want to be in a situation where I'm prepared."

From her home, Gail Dyer's cellphone picks up signals from across the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick. She says the service is unreliable. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Her arduous search began last summer when she bought what she thought would be her retirement home.

Dyer's realtor told her his cellphone had adequate service and that high-speed internet would be coming to the area in two years. Her own phone had no signal, but she chalked that up to its age and she planned to get a new one when she moved.

She says maps for both Bell and Telus showed she had good service in her area. Dyer ultimately chose Telus.

"If I take three steps away from that window, I can't get a signal," she said, pointing to a window in the corner of her home where her cellphone is perched.

Gail Dyer often keeps her cellphone perched on the window ledge. She says it is the only place in her home she can get service. (Emma Davie/CBC)

When she did have a signal and tried to make a call, it was using towers from across the water in New Brunswick, instead of the tower just six kilometres from her home.

"The first thing [Telus] did was give me free long distance, but that didn't solve the problem of the cell signal," she said.

Over the next months, Dyer called Telus on several occasions. She tried a cellphone booster, but says Telus told her none of the signals were strong enough to boost.

"They said there was nothing they could do."

Terrain could be a problem

​​François Gaboury, spokesperson for Telus, said while the company doesn't comment on individual cases, the coverage map indicates service is available in Dyer's area.

"Physical and environmental obstacles (topography) of an area may affect network connectivity," he said via email, and asked the customer to contact Telus, despite Dyer's repeated attempts.

While her plan is with Telus, the towers in the area are owned by Bell Aliant.

Dyer said a Telus representative told her another antenna on the tower, pointed toward her community, could help. But Telus said they couldn't get involved.

She attempted to speak to a Bell representative at the store in Greenwood about the tower, but was told no one could help her.

Dyer also wrote a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil, who is her MLA, Bell and Telus about her problems. She received no reply.

Isabelle Boulet, spokesperson for Bell Aliant, said there is an antenna pointing in Dyer's general direction, but the wireless signal strength can be limited due to terrain.

"The existing shared wireless antenna in the area is unable to support any additional equipment," said Boulet. "While we are always looking at network expansion opportunities, we don't have any immediate announcements of enhancements in the area."

In the midst of all this, Dyer tried an internet phone. But the poor speed on Eastlink's Rural Connect wasn't enough to make that a viable option.

She also tried to get a landline through Eastlink, the only internet provider in her community.

"They told me that landlines are old technology and that they don't put them into new houses anymore," she said. "They did not offer me any options."

When CBC News contacted Eastlink, a spokesperson said the company has never offered landlines in this area, but said they could be offered through Bell. Boulet confirmed there is landline service in the area from Bell.

"Why didn't anybody tell me that? It's sickening to me what I have gone through. I'm quite upset," Dyer said.

"Did anybody express concern? No. Absolutely nothing."

