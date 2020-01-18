Bible Hill woman, 60, dies in single-vehicle crash

Police in Bible Hill, N.S., are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 60-year-old woman on Saturday.

RCMP said in a news release they were called to the crash near the intersection of College and Vimy Road at 2:38 p.m. Emergency Health Services and the Bible Hill Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver and only person in the car, a 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is expected to remain closed until late Saturday evening. Traffic is being diverted to Cumming Drive and Blanchard Road.

