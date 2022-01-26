Woman found dead in downtown Halifax hotel room
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that was reported mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages
According to a news release, officers were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Halifax around 3:15 p.m. AT for a report of an unresponsive person.
A woman was found deceased in the room.
The investigation is in its very early stages and police said they are unable to provide any further details.
