Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Woman found dead in downtown Halifax hotel room

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that was reported mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages

CBC News ·

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death that was reported mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Halifax around 3:15 p.m. AT for a report of an unresponsive person.

A woman was found deceased in the room.

The investigation is in its very early stages and police said they are unable to provide any further details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now