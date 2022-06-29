Woman found dead after house fire in Digby County

A 66-year old woman is dead after a house fire in Digby County, N.S.

RCMP said in a press release that officers were called to a home on Hwy. 217 in Roxville, N.S. just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The house was engulfed in flames, according to the release.

A 76-year-old man reportedly escaped from the home with minor injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say due to the severity of the fire and the damage caused by it, the body of the woman wasn't found until later in the morning.



RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the fire with the fire marshall and medical examiner's office.



