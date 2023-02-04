Woman found dead after house fire in Annapolis County

Content
Nova Scotia

A woman was found dead after a fire on Friday in Annapolis County.

Police, fire services and EHS responded to a call for a residential fire on Crisp Road in Inglisville, N.S., shortly after 5 p.m., according to RCMP.

The home was engulfed in flames when RCMP officers arrived at the scene. Fire services located the remains of a woman inside the home, the release states.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

