Woman, 45, dead after crash on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 102 Saturday morning in Shubenacadie, N.S.

According to RCMP's initial investigation, a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck an overpass some time before 7 a.m.

The woman was a passenger in the SUV and died at the scene, police say in a news release.

A man and two youths were were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one of the youths had to be airlifted.

A section of Highway 102 was closed to southbound traffic between Exit 9 and 11 from the time of the crash until 2 p.m.

