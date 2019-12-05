Woman, 47, dies after collision with school bus in Shelburne County

A 47-year-old woman is dead following a crash between her vehicle and a school bus on Highway 3 in Jordan Falls, N.S.

The RCMP in Shelburne County say a bus travelling northbound on the highway collided with a passenger vehicle travelling eastbound at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Thomasville, N.S., died at the scene.

The school bus was not carrying any passengers and the driver was not injured.

Highway 3 was closed as police investigated and was expected to reopen later Thursday afternoon.

