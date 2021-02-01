Warrant issued after woman evades police in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a woman accused of nearly striking an officer with a vehicle.

Police say they attempted to take Courtney Reid Boone into custody Monday night outside a Warren Street address in Sydney.

As a street crime officer approached, Boone sped out of a driveway nearly striking the officer and swiping a police vehicle before driving away, police say.

She faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault with a weapon (a vehicle), flight from police, failure to attend court and breaches of previous conditions of her release.

Boone has no fixed address, but is known to reside in the Sydney area.

Police say anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact them at 902-563-5151, or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

