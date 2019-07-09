Woman, 28, drowns in Richmond County lake

An RCMP dive team recovered the body of a 28-year-old woman who drowned in a lake in the the Cape Breton community of Framboise on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the woman was visiting a remote cottage on MacKinnon's Lake with a friend when she went into the water alone. A short time later, she disappeared beneath the surface and didn't come back up.

The friend went into the water to help but couldn't reach her in time.

The emergency call came in at around 1:30 p.m. Police and local firefighters searched the lake on Monday but weren't able to find the woman.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team discovered the woman's body in the lake Tuesday morning.

Police say it's still early in the investigation. They have not released the woman's name or where she's from.

