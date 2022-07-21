Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Woman, 59, drowns in West Hants creek

Emergency services were called to New Ross Road in Leminster, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say woman was lounging in the water when she became distressed

CBC News ·
West Hants RCMP say a 59-year-old woman from Leminster, N.S., died at the scene. (David Bell/CBC)

A woman has drowned in a creek in West Hants, RCMP say.

Police, fire and emergency health services were called to New Ross Road in Leminster, N.S., on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., according to a police news release. Leminster is located about 26 kilometres southwest of Windsor, N.S.

West Hants RCMP says a 59-year-old woman from Leminster was lounging in the water when she became distressed. A man known to the woman tried to help her and called for help, according to police. 

The woman died at the scene.

