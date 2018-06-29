Skip to Main Content
One woman's story of how she was hunted by her ex when the justice system failed her
A woman who went into a special protection program for victims of domestic violence is speaking out about Nova Scotia's justice system.

Nova Scotia woman was in protection program when judge issued warrant for her arrest in custody dispute

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was admitted into the program in 2015 after alleging years of abuse by her ex-partner. (CBC)

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was admitted into the program in 2015 after alleging years of abuse by her ex-partner.

Things become even more complicated when the man applied to get visitation rights to their young son. Because she was in protection, the court couldn't find her to serve a subpoena.

After a series of hearings, in which she didn't appear, Associate Chief Justice Lawrence O'Neil of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court awarded custody to her ex and issued a warrant for her arrest. 

Earlier this month, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision in a stinging rebuke and quashed the arrest warrant.

CBC's Information Morning reached out to the woman. Here is her story:

A Halifax woman was in a program to protect victims of domestic violence when the police disclosed her location to her abuser, a warrant for her arrest was issued and custody of her young son was awarded to her ex. A judge later overturned those decisions. 3:57
