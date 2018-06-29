One woman's story of how she was hunted by her ex when the justice system failed her
Nova Scotia woman was in protection program when judge issued warrant for her arrest in custody dispute
A woman who went into a special protection program for victims of domestic violence is speaking out about Nova Scotia's justice system.
The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was admitted into the program in 2015 after alleging years of abuse by her ex-partner.
Things become even more complicated when the man applied to get visitation rights to their young son. Because she was in protection, the court couldn't find her to serve a subpoena.
After a series of hearings, in which she didn't appear, Associate Chief Justice Lawrence O'Neil of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court awarded custody to her ex and issued a warrant for her arrest.
Earlier this month, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision in a stinging rebuke and quashed the arrest warrant.
CBC's Information Morning reached out to the woman. Here is her story: