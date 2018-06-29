One woman's story of how she was hunted by her ex when the justice system failed her

A woman who went into a special protection program for victims of domestic violence is speaking out about Nova Scotia's justice system.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was admitted into the program in 2015 after alleging years of abuse by her ex-partner.

Things become even more complicated when the man applied to get visitation rights to their young son. Because she was in protection, the court couldn't find her to serve a subpoena.

After a series of hearings, in which she didn't appear, Associate Chief Justice Lawrence O'Neil of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court awarded custody to her ex and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Earlier this month, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision in a stinging rebuke and quashed the arrest warrant.

CBC's Information Morning reached out to the woman. Here is her story: