Skip to Main Content
Woman dies in head-on collision on rural highway near Windsor
New

Woman dies in head-on collision on rural highway near Windsor

One woman has died after a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Mill Section, N.S., on Friday.

Two men taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·

One woman has died after a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Mill Section, N.S., near Windsor, said RCMP in a press release on Friday.  

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a collision between a vehicle and a pickup truck. The woman driving the vehicle died at the scene, they said.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with what RCMP said are undetermined injuries.

Highway 14 between Windsor and Vaughan will be closed into the night as an RCMP collision analyst assists with the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us