Woman dies in head-on collision on rural highway near Windsor
Two men taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries
One woman has died after a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Mill Section, N.S., near Windsor, said RCMP in a press release on Friday.
Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a collision between a vehicle and a pickup truck. The woman driving the vehicle died at the scene, they said.
A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with what RCMP said are undetermined injuries.
Highway 14 between Windsor and Vaughan will be closed into the night as an RCMP collision analyst assists with the investigation.