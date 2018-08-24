Woman dies in head-on collision on rural highway near Windsor

One woman has died after a head-on collision on Highway 14 in Mill Section, N.S., near Windsor, said RCMP in a press release on Friday.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a collision between a vehicle and a pickup truck. The woman driving the vehicle died at the scene, they said.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with what RCMP said are undetermined injuries.

Highway 14 between Windsor and Vaughan will be closed into the night as an RCMP collision analyst assists with the investigation.