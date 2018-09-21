Woman dies in Fall River crash involving dump truck

A 51-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., woman died on Thursday after a collision between a dump truck and the car she was driving in Fall River, RCMP said in a press release on Friday.

The woman was driving from Holland Road when a collision occurred with a dump truck travelling on the Waverley Road around 3:25 p.m., RCMP said.

Another driver stopped to give medical assistance to the woman, however she died at the scene, police said.

A collision analyst was called to examine the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

