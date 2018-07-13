Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in New Ross, N.S., 3 others taken to hospital

A 44-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in New Ross, Lunenburg County, RCMP said on Friday.

Two children in the car with her were airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, one with serious injuries, said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The second child has injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The ages of the children have not been released.

The 52-year-old woman in the other vehicle was taken to South Shore Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hutchinson said.

The collision happened shortly after 1 p.m. on the Forties Road, he said.

Hutchinson couldn't say the cause of the collision on Friday evening. Forties Road will be closed throughout the evening while a RCMP collision analyst investigates.