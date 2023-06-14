Woman, 63, dies in Colchester County crash
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hilden, N.S., involving a Toyota Yaris and a Hummer H2.
Two vehicles collided on Highway 2 in Hilden, N.S.
A 63-year-old woman died in a crash in Hilden, N.S., on Tuesday morning.
RCMP say the woman, a resident of Green Creek, was driving a Toyota Yaris on Highway 2 at about 8 a.m. when her vehicle collided with a Hummer H2 driving in the opposite direction.
She died at the scene, while the driver of the Hummer, a 53-year-old man from Hilden, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
Highway 2 was closed in the area for several hours but later reopened.
