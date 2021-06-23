Skip to Main Content
80-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Halifax

An 80-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Halifax on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles, but few other details are available

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Robie Street on Wednesday afternoon. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Robie and Stairs streets around 12:20 p.m.

The woman who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said in a release.

No other details were immediately available, but police said mid-afternoon that Robie was still closed between Stanley and Livingston streets.

The incident is under investigation.

