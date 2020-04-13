Driver, 2 passengers leave scene of fatal crash in Colchester County

A 30-year-old woman from Westville, N.S., died on Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County.

The woman was a passenger in a GMC Sierra with the driver and two other passengers. The others left the scene after the crash.

RCMP say in a news release that police, EHS and the Tatamagouche Fire Department were called to the 2300 block of Highway 246 in Oliver, N.S., at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the 911 call was made by a resident who lived near the crash site.

RCMP said the initial investigation suggests the vehicle veered off the road in a sharp turn, went over an embankment and turned onto its side.

The driver and two other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the scene.

The roadway was closed overnight, but the RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

