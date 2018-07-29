Woman, 82, dies at beach in Port Hood, N.S.

An 82-year-old Port Hastings, N.S., woman died while swimming at a beach in Port Hood, N.S., on Saturday, RCMP say.

RCMP responded to a suspected drowning after receiving a 911 call at about 3:27 p.m., said Cst. Natasha Dantiste.

Kayakers came across the woman in the water and found her unresponsive, she said. The kayakers brought the woman to shore, where attempts were made to resuscitate her but they were unsuccessful, Dantiste said.

​The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but it's not yet clear how she died.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Port Hood Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing, said Dantiste.

This is the fourth death in the waters off Port Hood the past year.

In August 2017, a 59-year-old man from Sydney died in a suspected drowning there and two lobster fishermen died in May after their boat capsized off Port Hood.