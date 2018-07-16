Cape Breton woman, 58, dies while tubing on Margaree River

A 58-year old woman from Mabou, N.S., is dead after a tubing incident on the Margaree River on Friday.

Inverness County District RCMP, local fire crews and EHS responded to a call of a possible drowning at 5:10 p.m. AT on Friday.

The woman had been tubing with others and became separated from the group, Cpl. Chris Marshall told CBC News.

Crews searched the area near Margaree Forks and found the woman face down in the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall said her death is not considered suspicious. The investigation has been handed over to the medical examiner's office.

MORE TOP STORIES