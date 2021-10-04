Woman, 54, dies after Lower Sackville crash

A Halifax woman has died after a fatal crash in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Monday morning.

At 8:15 a.m., Halifax RCMP were notified of a motor vehicle collision on the westbound lane of Highway 101, according to a release.

Police, fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene and found there had been a collision between a car and a traffic-control vehicle.

The traffic-control vehicle was stopped in the right-hand lane when it was struck from behind by the car, said police.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old woman from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the traffic-control vehicle was treated at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist has attended the area and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

