Woman, 54, dies after Lower Sackville crash
Car collided with traffic-control vehicle on Highway 101
A Halifax woman has died after a fatal crash in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Monday morning.
At 8:15 a.m., Halifax RCMP were notified of a motor vehicle collision on the westbound lane of Highway 101, according to a release.
Police, fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene and found there had been a collision between a car and a traffic-control vehicle.
The traffic-control vehicle was stopped in the right-hand lane when it was struck from behind by the car, said police.
The driver of the car, a 54-year-old woman from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the traffic-control vehicle was treated at the scene.
A collision reconstructionist has attended the area and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.