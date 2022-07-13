Woman, 78, dead following collision on Highway 12 in Kings County

RCMP are investigating Tuesday's fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in South Alton, N.S.

A van collided with a dump truck around 3:55 p.m. AT, according to an RCMP news release.

The front seat passenger of the van, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear seat passenger of the van, a 52-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old man, was not injured but was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision. The highway was closed for several hours, but has since opened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

