Woman, 78, dead following collision on Highway 12 in Kings County
The woman was a passenger in a van that collided with a dump truck Tuesday in South Alton
RCMP are investigating Tuesday's fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in South Alton, N.S.
A van collided with a dump truck around 3:55 p.m. AT, according to an RCMP news release.
The front seat passenger of the van, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The rear seat passenger of the van, a 52-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of the van, a 62-year-old man, was not injured but was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision. The highway was closed for several hours, but has since opened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?