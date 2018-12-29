Woman dead after snowmobile crash in Cumberland County

A 25-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S., has died after a snowmobile crash in Cumberland County Friday evening.

Oxford RCMP were called to the scene at Sutherland Lake at 6:20 p.m.

The woman died after being thrown from the snowmobile, according to police.

Police said a male passenger was also thrown from the snowmobile but was not injured.

Much of Nova Scotia was blanketed in snow Friday and police believe the crash happened after the snowmobile hit a piece of land on the lake during white-out conditions.