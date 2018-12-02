Woman dead after crash over embankment in Cape Breton

A 68-year-old woman has died after a vehicle drove off the road and over an embankment Sunday afternoon in South Bar, N.S., a community located just outside Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police and firefighters were called to the scene on Highway 28 near Armada Drive just before 1 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle fell 30 metres into the ocean.

The make of the vehicle has not yet been disclosed by police, but it has been removed from the water.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigations are looking to speak with witnesses and the woman's family.